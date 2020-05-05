Macro Developing ‘Toxic’ TV Series From ‘Jezebel’ Director Numa Perrier

EXCLUSIVE: Macro Television Studios is teaming with Jezebel filmmaker Numa Perrier to develop the erotic thriller series Toxic.

Charles King’s media company inked the deal with the actress-writer-director for the series which will follow a seemingly everyday couple who thrives on pillow talk and erotic thrills. Subtle red flags become alarmingly dangerous as their relationship and future together spirals beyond control.

“We are so thrilled to be working with Numa, a singular talent whose fresh voice and perspective offers a unique take on a genre that has been mostly male-dominated,” said Marta Fernandez, President of Macro Television Studios.

Perrier, who created the series, will serve as executive producer and will write and direct the pilot via her House of Numa production banner. Fernandez and Yira Vilaro, Director of Development, will oversee for Macro Television Studios.

Perrier’s coming-of-age cam girl drama Jezebel premiered at SXSW in 2019 and went on to win the Best Feature and Best Director Awards at the American Black Film Festival. She helmed an episode of the OWN series Queen Sugar and starred in and wrote the web series, The Couple, which scored a deal at HBO. She also co-founded the pioneering streaming platform Black&Sexy TV serving as a creator, director and showrunner on many series including Roomieloverfriends produced by Issa Rae and Hello Cupid, which was co-created by Lena Waithe. She has also recurred as a guest star on Showtime’s SMILF.

Perrier is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.