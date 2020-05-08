Luke Greenfield To Direct & Co-Write Action-Thriller ‘We Are Untouchable’ For STX

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline hears that STXfilms is in advanced talks with Let’s Be Cops and The Girl Next Door filmmaker Luke Greenfield to direct the action-thriller We Are Untouchable.

Greenfield will direct from a script he co-wrote with Captain Mauzner (Billionaire Boys Club, Wonderland, Factory Girl). The Greenfield/Mauzner screenplay is based on a screenplay by Oritte Bendory and Aaron Feldman with revisions by Michael Diliberti and by Anthony Drazan. Greenfield most recently directed and produced the Focus Features dramedy Half Brothers. We Are Untouchable will be his next project. Chernin Entertainment is producing.

We Are Untouchable focuses on a group of international college grads working in Mexico City at their respective diplomatic embassies. By day, they’re slaving away as mailroom assistants getting abused by their bosses. But when they find out they have diplomatic immunity — and they can’t get arrested for anything they do — they go wild with it and live out their fantasies. Soon they’re living double lives in the ultimate wish-fulfillment…until it isn’t. They gradually fall into serious danger when they get entangled with a violent and savage group who extort them for their “get out of jail free” cards.

Casting is underway by Mary Vernieu to create the international ensemble of twentysomethings. As he did on The Girl Next Door, Greenfield is casting a wide net for breakout stars.

Said STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson to Deadline today in a statement, “Luke and Captain have created a wild, fun and edge-of-your-seat thriller. We connected right away with these characters and by the end were heavily invested in them – it left us wanting more. We love this project and are excited to be working with Luke and Chernin Entertainment. We’re thrilled to be working with them and can’t wait to get started.”

“We crafted this film to have a very unpredictable tone. It’s a character journey that starts off wild and fun as they use their diplomatic immunity to live out their fantasies and push life to the fullest. But then the story shifts into something very dangerous and volatile and real,” says Greenfield. “We wanted to capture the spirit and the adrenaline of those films we love like True Romance and Jonathan Demme’s Something Wild, where it’s all fun and games… until it isn’t.”

Greenfield, whose directing credits also include Something Borrrowed and The Animal, is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Verve, and attorneys P.J. Shapiro and Greg Slewett of Ziffren Brittenham.