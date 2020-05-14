Luca Guadagnino Set To Direct Universal’s ‘Scarface’ Reboot

Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino is now set to direct Universal Pictures’ reimagination of Scarface.

The studio has been in development on the project for quite some time, going back to 2011, with David Ayer and Antoine Fuqua previously attached at directors as Deadline has broken the news on this project over various points. United Artists distributed the 1932 Howard Hawks-Richard Rosson movie while Universal released the icon 1983 Brian De Palma movie which starred Al Pacino as Cuban gangster Tony Montana.

In the 1932 Scarface, an Italian (Paul Muni) took over Chicago, and in the De Palma remake, Montana cornered the cocaine trade in 1980s Miami, only to be consumed by it.

The new movie will be set in Los Angeles. The pic’s shooting script will be off of Joel Coen and Ethan Coen’s version, who’ve been with the project for at least three years, with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio.

Scarface will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber will executive produce alongside Marco Marabito. SVP Brian Williams will also executive produce for Dylan Clark Productions.

Universal SVP of Production Jay Polidoro and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal.

Guadagnino is also attached to make a sequel to Call Me By Your Name, entitled Find Me with the pic’s original stars Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg returning. The Suspiria filmmaker executive produced the upcoming Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw documentary The Truffle Hunters, and he’s developing a remake of Lord of the Flies at Warner Bros.

Call Me By Your Name earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and a win for James Ivory’s adapted screenplay of the 2007 André Aciman novel.

Guadagnino is represented by WME and Goodman, Schenkman LLP.