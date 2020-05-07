‘Love in the Time of Corona’: Freeform Orders COVID-19 Scripted Comedy From ‘Good Trouble’ EP Joanna Johnson & Anonymous Content

The Fosters and Good Trouble co-creator Joanna Johnson has teamed up with Anonymous Content to produce limited scripted series Love in the Time of Corona for Freeform.

The four-part romantic comedy takes a look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing.

The series will follow several interwoven stories with an ensemble of characters who are sheltering in their homes, some of whom are wondering if a hook-up with a roommate can ever be casual, while another is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex.

Love in the Time of Corona will be filmed using remote technologies while using homes of the talent as the backdrop to the stories.

It is the latest scripted series to be produced under the COVID-19 production shutdown, including Jenji Kohan’s Netflix series Social Distance, Jeff Pope’s British series Isolation Stories, which will air on BritBox, and the season finale of CBS’ All Rise.

Love in the Time of Corona, which will premiere in August, is exec produced by Johnson, Good Trouble EP Christine Sacani and Anonymous Content’s Robyn Meisinger.

“This is the perfect show for a generation who is learning to love and be loved in a time when the entire world is telling them to stay six feet apart,” said Lauren Corrao, executive vice president, Programming and Development, Freeform. “Although the constraints have been difficult during this time, immense creativity has flourished and we could not be more grateful that Joanna brought this series to Freeform.”

“Love is a basic and central need,” added Johnson. “Finding it in the time of Corona may pose unique challenges, but it won’t stop us from forging great love stories, inspiring grand romantic gestures and profound acts of kindness.”