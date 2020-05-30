Los Angeles Police Attacked By George Floyd Protesters In Downtown Melee

A police officer yells to protesters to back up during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Police were involved in physical confrontations tonight while attempting to detain some protesters in downtown L.A. during the third night of marches to decry the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Local news showed police chasing some protesters through the streets near Pershing Square, but did not show what happened to instigate the issue. Two police officers were trying to subdue suspects when members of the crowd attempted to pull them off the suspects.

The police were on tactical alert in anticipation of problems tonight. Protesters have taken to the Los Angeles streets for two nights, including blocking the 101 Freeway during rush hour on Wednesday night.

Police reportedly detained several protesters near Fifth and Olive. It is not known if they were arrested or what charges they may face.

Demonstrators gathered outside of City Hall about about 5 PM and marched south on Spring Street, then turned North on Figueroa Street. They were protesting the death of George Floyd, who was detained by Minneapolis police and died in their custody. The four officers involved in that incident were immediately fired and at least two face criminal charges.