Lori Loughlin Loses Bid To Toss College Bribery Case With Allegations Of “Government Misconduct”

Lori Loughlin and other well-heeled parents indicted in Operation Varsity Blues will still be going to trial later this year, a federal judge ruled today.

“After consideration of the extensive briefing, affidavits and other information provided by the government and defendants, the Court is satisfied that the government has not lied to or misled the Court,” said U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton on Friday. “The defendants’ motion to dismiss the indictment or in the alternative to suppress evidence and order an evidentiary hearing is denied,” the 11-page order added (READ IT HERE).

The trial for Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and several other wealthy defendants is still set to start on October 5. The office of the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts had no comment when contacted by Deadline on what is clearly a big win for them

Facing around 50 years behind bars and millions in fines for supposedly handing out big bucks and fake qualifications to fake charities to get her offspring into a top-notch school under extremely false pretenses, Loughlin and Giannulli, along with others they will be tried with, had hoped to kneecap the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts’ case.

They claimed that overzealous FBI agents leaned heavily on phony Key Worldwide Foundation boss William “Rick” Singer into falsely implicating the duo and others in having committed pricey criminal acts to land their kids acceptance at choice colleges.

Having formally pleaded not guilty in mid-April last year after turning down a government deal, the once Fuller House star and fashion designer Giannulli are accused in the wealthy suspects probe of paying “bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their offspring designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they had never participated in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the 200-page indictment made public on March 12 last year that snared over 30 parents nationwide.

Following the expected move by Loughlin and Giannulli’s Latham & Watkins lawyers earlier this year to formally try to toss the damning case under a cloud of “government misconduct,” prosecutors admitted in a 36-page filing of their own on April 8 that it was a “mistake” not to turn over evidence of Singer’s notes on his iPhone earlier.

However, after offering that apology and weathering Judge Gordon’s remarks that the claims were “serious and disturbing,” the prosecutors explained that Singer’s jottings had come very early in the investigation and actually were not connect to individuals such as the now disgraced When Calls the Heart actor. The the U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling and his team brought some new heat and rolled out even more documentation that directly counters Loughlin and Giannulli’s persistence that they never knew the half a million they handed over was meant as an illegal Golden Ticket for their kids.

Today’s win for the feds comes a day after the DOJ dropped its case against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. A seemingly politically motivated move on the part of AG Bob Barr that appears in no small part fueled by the shaky logic that the FBI and later Special Counsel (and ex-FBI Director) Robert Mueller went too far in their probe of connections between the successful campaign of Donald Trump and Russian meddling in the 2016 election.