Cause Of Death Revealed For Logan Williams, Actor On ‘The Flash’ And ‘When Calls The Heart’

Actor Logan Williams, who died April 2 at age 16, overdosed on fentanyl, according to his mother.
Speaking to the New York Post, Marlyse Williams said her young son had a three-year battle with addiction. She hopes by speaking out on it that she can help stem the rising opioid crisis, where teen mortality rates continue to rise.
“His death is not going to be in vain,” Williams said. “He’s going to help a lot of people down the road.”
EARLIER: Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on the CW’s hit The Flash and also appeared in Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, died Thursday at age 16. No cause of death has been revealed.
Canada’s Tri-City News quoted Williams’s mother, Marlyse Williams, saying she is “absolutely devastated” from his death.
The Flash star Grant Gustin, the adult Barry Allen on the CW series, posted a photo of Williams with Jesse L. Martin taken during the 2014 pilot episode.
“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” Gustin wrote. “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”
Williams appeared as the young Allen in eight episodes. He most recently was last in the Season 2 episode “The Man Who Saved Central City.” He recurred as Miles Montgomery in multiple episodes of When Calls the Heart and had guest roles on The Whispers and Supernatural (pictured above). Two of his When Calls the Heart co-stars, Martin Cummins and Gracyn Shinyei, as well as The Flash‘s John Wesley Shipp, also posted heartfelt tributes.
Williams was born in Vancouver and landed his first role at age 10 in the Hallmark film Color of Rain.
Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️
It is with the saddest of heart that I learned my When Calls The Heart brother Logan Williams passed away yesterday. He was a fun, intelligent leader and sweet young man about to turn 17 this month. My family and I will miss him and our love and thoughts are with his family at this time. I love you “Logie Pierogi”.
