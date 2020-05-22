Liz Meriwether Calls ‘Single Parents’ & ‘Bless This Mess’ Cancellations Her “Red Wedding”; Adam F. Goldberg Says Goodbye To ‘Schooled’

ABC made some cuts today, canceling Single Parents, Bless This Mess, Schooled, Emergence and the reboot of Kids Say the Darndest Things. Many took to social media to express their disappointment and to say goodbye — and this includes the cast and creators of the shows.

Liz Meriwether, who co-created Single Parents and Bless This Mess, posted a picture of her and Lake Bell from Bless This Mess on Instagram and jokingly compared the cancellations to one of the most shocking moments in Game of Thrones history.

“Two shows canceled in one day? I get the message, ABC! This is my broadcast Red Wedding,” she wrote. “But seriously, folks, thank you so much for watching these shows. We loved making them. We loved writing them. I feel so grateful to have been given the chance to work with so many incredible people. Thank you, thank you.”

Single Parents star Taran Killam also chimed in on Instagram, saying, “Bummed to not be telling more stories with these characters but overwhelmingly grateful to be given the opportunity to do it in the first place. We did 45 episodes (17 seasons on Netflix).” He went on to thank his cast members and the show creators and crew.

A #SaveSingleParents hashtag started trending on Twitter and the show’s co-creator J.J. Philbin was more than grateful to see the support from fans. “Thanks to all of you who love our show enough to try to save it. Working on it was pure joy, and I’m just sorry that we won’t be able to give the characters the happy endings they deserve. To everyone who watched, thank you for the support. And to my @singleparentstv family – that wasn’t a job, that was a pleasure. I’ll miss you so much.”

“Just a little note I loved working on #SingleParents,” added co-executive producer and writer Alison Bennett. “Best group of people around and if you ever get the chance to be in a room or on set with them, you are the luckiest.”

Schooled co-creator Adam F. Goldberg broke protocol and took to Twitter to deliver the news to fans: “@SchooledABC won’t get a season 3. Big hugs to our brilliant cast, crew & writers. I’m beyond grateful to Karey Burke and @ABCNetwork for giving us 35 episodes to show that teachers like CB are the real heroes.”

Show star Brett Dier retweeted Goldber adding, “Had an incredible journey with this show and with this role. Thank you Adam for the amazing opportunity. So much love to you and to all the fans.”

ABC’s cancelations were part of a big round of renewal decisions which included the pickup of 13 current series for its 2020-21 slate

