‘Living Abroad’: Amazon Original Spotlights Stars Of Spanish Football’s “Golden Generation”

Stars of Spain’s so-called “golden generation” of World Cup-winning footballers are to feature in an Amazon original documentary.

Four-part series Living Abroad will spotlight Xavi Hernández, David Villa, Javi Martínez and Juan Mata, who are plying their trade outside of Spain in football leagues around the world.

Produced by Madrid-based Atresmedia Studios, the original will premiere on Prime Video on June 5 in the UK and Spain, promising an “inside look” at the stars’ lives as they play in England, Japan, Qatar and Germany.

Ricardo Cabornero, Amazon’s head of prime video content, said the series is launching to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Spain winning the World Cup in South Africa.

Living Abroad is executive produced by Jorge Pérez Vega and Ignacio Corrales, while Sonia López is the director.