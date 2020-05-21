‘Little Voice’: Premiere Date & First Photo For J.J. Abrams-Sara Bareilles Musical Drama For Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has put a face to its Little Voice. The streamer today unveiled the first-look photo of Brittany O’Grady in the lead role of its musical drama from J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson and set a July 10 premiere date. Check out the pic below.

The half-hour coming-of-age series, which Apple TV+ ordered two years ago, is billed as a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York. Little Voice stars O’Grady as Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues. Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper also star.

The series is produced by Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. He also executive produces alongside Bareilles, Nelson and Ben Stephenson are executive producers. Nelson also wrote and directed the first episode.

The story about finding your authentic voice — and the courage to use it — features original music by Grammy winner and Waitress Tony nominee Bareilles.

‘Fraggle Rock’: Apple TV+ Launches New Mini-Sodes Of Muppets Classic – Watch The Teaser

Here is the first-look image of O’Grady as Bess King in Little Voice: