Little Richard Dies: Rock ‘N Roll Pioneer And Seminal Hitmaker Was 87

Little Richard, the wild singer/pianist/songwriter who was one of rock ‘n roll’s pioneers, has died at age 87. His death was confirmed by his son, but the cause was not given.

Little Richard’s catalog of hits is still performed by many bar bands to this day, and the songs were recorded by such acts as The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Kinks and the Everly Brothers, among many others. Starting with Tutti Frutti in 1956, his chart work includes such standards as Long Tall Sally and Rip It Up, Lucille in 1957, and Good Golly Miss Molly in 1958.

All were driven by a flamboyant, screaming and intense style that was part church revival, part sexually charged performer. His androgynous look of bouffant hair, excessive makeup, and capes at a time when many acts wore suits also stood out, influencing a generation of future performers.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman on December 5th, 1932, in Macon, Georgia, Little Richard was one of 12 children and was immediately immersed in the church, as several uncles were preachers.

His father Bud wasn’t supportive of his son’s music, accusing him of being gay and creating a miserable home life for the young man. That led to Little Richard leaving home at age 13 and moving in with a friend’s family in Macon.

After winning a local talent show, Penniman first recorded with RCA in 1951. His initial career went nowhere, but soon gravitated toward the primal beat of rock ‘n roll. While working as a dishwasher to support his extended family, he sent a tape to rhythm & blues label Specialty Records in Chicago. A song on the tape, Tutti Frutti, caught the label’s eye. He went on to record the rest of his major hits for them, propelled by Specialty’s inroads into the white music world at a time when rock ‘n roll was just emerging.