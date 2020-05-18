Lilly Wachowski Responds To Elon Musk And Ivanka Trump Reference To ‘The Matrix’

The Wachowskis’ sci-fi franchise The Matrix has been used as a pop culture reference by many, but when it was used in a tweet by Elon Musk and then co-signed by Ivanka Trump, it didn’t take Lilly Wachowski to respond.

A nod to the game-changing film, Musk tweeted “Take the red pill”, referring to a point in the first Matrix when Keanu Reeves’ Neo is asked to take the ho-hum blue pill which makes you forget about the Matrix or take the red pill to learn the real truth about the Matrix. That said, Ivanka Trump was on board and she retweeted Musk adding “Taken!”

Wachowski responded to both of them with a smooth, straight forward: “F*** both of you”.

Musk has been threatening to restart Tesla factories in California despite the state’s mandated closures of businesses due to the pandemic. He has also referred to stay-at-home orders as “facist” and also threatened to movie Tesla’s headquarters outside of California.

Wachowski, a trans woman, also responded with a tweet to support the Brave Space Alliance, which is the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ Center located on the South Side of Chicago. It is dedicated to creating and providing affirming resources, programming, and services for LGBTQ individuals. The Trump administration has taken steps to ensure that laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex do not cover a person discriminated against for being gay or transgender. In addition, Trump has also implemented a ban on transgender people serving openly in the military.

Lilly Wachowski co-wrote and executive produced the first season of Showtime’s Work in Progress which has been renewed for a second season. Her sister, Lana Wachowski is writing and directing The Matrix 4 which stopped production due to the pandemic. It was recently reported that it will return to production in Berlin, Germany in early July.

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020