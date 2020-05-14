Lili Reinhart’s Coming-Of-Age Drama ‘Chemical Hearts’ To Hit Amazon Prime This Summer

Amazon Studios said Thursday that Chemical Hearts, the coming-of-age drama starring and executive produced by Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart, will hit Amazon Prime Video on August 21.

The movie follows 17-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) who has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he’s been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Reinhart), and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is.

Richard Tanne (Southside With You) directed, produced and wrote Chemical Hearts. Pic was based on the Krystal Sutherland novel. Alex Saks is also producing. Pic also stars Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Pena and C.J. Hoff.