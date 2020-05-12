LGBTQ Rights Doc ‘For They Know Not What They Do’ Secures U.S. Virtual Theatrical Release

New York-based indie film releaser First Run Features has taken North American rights to Daniel Karslake’s doc For They Know Not What They Do, which spotlights four families of faith with LGBTQ children.

The distributor is planning a virtual theatrical release for the film from June 12, collaborating with indie arthouse venues which can screen the movie on their websites.

The doc premiered at Tribeca last year. It is director Karslake’s follow-up to his 2007 Oscar shortlisted doc For The Bible Tells Me So, which First Run also released.

“After the U.S. Supreme Court legalized marriage equality, there was a sense of victory among many in the LGBTQ community. However, the reaction from the political and religious right to roll back LGBTQ civil rights was swift and severe,” said Karslake. “My hope is for all audiences to meet these four courageous families in order to better understand how much we share in common with one another. Our team feels incredibly fortunate to reunite with Marc Mauceri and First Run Features in spreading this message.”

“It’s a treat for us to be working with Dan and his team again,” said Marc Mauceri, Vice President of First Run Features. “For the Bible Tells Me So has a special place in our heart and history, not only as one of our highest grossing films in our 41 years of distribution, but more importantly in how it enlightened and empowered so many people over the years since its release. If any documentary deserves a follow-up, it’s this one, and we couldn’t be more excited in helping to bring For They Know Not What They Do to American audiences with the support of independent film theaters across the country.”

The pic was co-written and edited by Nancy Kennedy, and produced by Sheri Heitker and Barbara Simon. UTA handled sales rights.