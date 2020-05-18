Lexy Kolker Joins ‘Manifest West’, ‘The Fallout’ Adds Will Ropp

Lexy Kolker is joining the cast of the drama Manifest West. The Freaks actress joins Milo Gibson and Annet Mahendru in the indie from Wolf Haus Productions. Production is slated for early summer 2020 in Southern California.

Written and directed by Joe Dietsch and Louie Gibson, Manifest West drama follows a family who moves off the grid into untamed North American wilderness where they come apart at the seams. The film is told through the perspective of Kolker’s Riley Hayes, the young tomboy who has a keen sense of adventure. She possesses social intelligence beyond her years and is tuned in to the very adult problems that plague her household. As her family begins to deteriorate, Riley steps up to be the voice of reason by becoming the adult in the room. Through it all, she bears the full weight of her family’s toxicity.

Kolker repped by Coast to Coast Talent Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Will Ropp (The Way Back) is set for the high school drama The Fallout. He joins Jenna Ortega and will play the character of Kenny Dawes. The movie follows Vada (Ortega), a high schooler who is navigating the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy.

Ropp can be seen in the forthcoming indie drama Silk Road alongside Jason Clarke. He is attached as a writer to the series FanGirl, a half-hour single-camera comedy about best friends who become the first-ever female assistant coaches for their local team.

Ropp is repped by Gersh and Corner Booth Entertainment.