Leslie Jordan & ‘Tiger King’s John Reinke Join Full Moon Features Comedy ‘Barbie & Kendra Save The Tiger King’

EXCLUSIVE: The Tiger King hits keep on coming. The most recent project connected to Netflix’s stranger-than-fiction docuseries is the Full Moon Features comedy Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King. Watch an exclusive clip below.

The pic will include an appearances by John Reinke, the zookeeper and right-hand man to Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic, as well as Will & Grace alum Leslie Jordan, who has provided us with uplifting and irreverent content, stories and words of wisdom on Instagram during the pandemic. The movie debuts May 15 exclusively on the Full Moon Features channel and app.

The campy movie was shot during the lockdown using creative pandemic parameters. The movie follows the titular Barbie (Cody Renee Cameron) and Kendra (Robin Sydney) after they narrowly escape the contagious catastrophe of corona zombies. Navigating through social distancing and boredom, they get hooked on a television show about a man and his tigers on a nature channel. As a result, the two ladies hatch the perfect plan to save the Tiger King himself. From the living rooms of Los Angeles to the wilds of Africa, Barbie and Kendra embark on a curve-flattening journey to free Joe.

“Two major things have blindsided us this year: the global effect of the pandemic and the surprising success of Tiger King,” said director and Full Moon CEO Charles Band. “Full Moon is the studio that never sleeps, and so, as a response to both of these culturally significant events, we have come up with our own crazy comment on our times. Getting John and Leslie on board to play with us and help bring this ambitious project to life is both a thrill and an honor, and we hope all of our fans dig what we’ve come up with.”

In the exclusive clip below you will see Reinke on a Zoom call with the titular heroes. Jordan appears in the movie as “Lil Joe Exotic” in the adventure that follows the child after a plane crash leaves him stranded in the Amazon Jungle . The satirical character is inspired by the real-world Joe Exotic from the Tiger King and is forced to defend himself from dangerous wild animals, ruthless poachers and an angry, competitive native boy as he realizes that Lil Joe has been chosen by the great Tiger God to become the heir to the Tiger King throne.

Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King gives off B-movie vibes with A-list talent. The pic includes re-dubbed footage from obscure films, along with new footage and existing news footage. As an added bonus, check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Jordan lending his voice talents to the movie.