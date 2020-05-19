Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced Documentary ‘And We Go Green’ To Stream On Hulu

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest environmentally conscientious documentary And We Go Green, is heading to Hulu. RadicalMedia announced today that the doc, which focuses on the rise of Formula E electric car racing and its positive impact in combating global warming and air pollution, will be available in the U.S. via the streamer on June 4.

Oscar-winning documentarian Fisher Stevens and Malcolm Venville co-directed the film, a followup to Stevens and DiCaprio’s 2016 climate change doc Before The Flood.

Written by Mark Monroe (Before The Flood), And We Go Green debuted at the 2019 Cannes and Toronto Film Festivals. The doc provides a behind-the-scenes look at the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and chronicles how the groundbreaking series has become the world’s fastest growing motorsport since its inception in 2014. It features racing footage interwoven with candid interviews from reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne, former Formula E driver Nelson Piquet Jr., and current stars Sam Bird, Lucas di Grassi, and André Lotterer, the film follows the professional drivers on the international Formula E circuit as they race for victory across 10 major cities to contest the 2017/18 season.

“Originally, we thought we were making a film about the environment,” said Stevens and Venville. “We realized the best way to get the world to pay attention to climate change is to make a film about people — in this case, race car drivers and an upstart with a vision to disrupt racing series forever. The life of sportsmen, the ups and downs, the excitement of racing and the innovative, life-affirming electric technology coupled with racing through the hearts of the biggest cities in the world. This was an incredible, inspiring and thrilling film to make.”

“The documentary encapsulates the true mission and purpose of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, to show how competition drives technological development and how the excitement of sport can have a meaningful social impact and alter perceptions of electric vehicles,” added Formula E Founder and Chairman Alejandro Agag, who also appears in the film. “This notion is how the title And We Go Green came about. Not only does it signal the start of our races, but it also indicates an urgent need to put the brakes on devastating and irreparable damage already caused by fossil fuels. I’m proud to have worked with such great talent and a production team who share the same common values around sustainability and making a positive impact in the fight against climate change.”

DiCaprio and Stevens produced the pic alongside Christopher St. John, Jennifer Davisson, and Zara Duffy as well as executive producers Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes, Alejandro Agag, and Rick Yorn.

“We’re thrilled this film is being distributed on the Hulu platform, as they’ve proven to be committed to not only premium nonfiction storytelling but a worthwhile cause to boot,” said RadicalMedia CEO Jon Kamen. “It’s time for the world to embrace alternatives to the fossil fuel dilemma and to think ahead of ourselves in terms of a more positive future. And We Go Green paves the way.”