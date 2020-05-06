‘Lego Masters’: Fox Eyes Midseason Return For Will Arnett-Hosted Competition Format

Fox is building a second season of Lego Masters.

The series, which sees pairs of Lego enthusiasts facing off in brick-building challenges, premiered on Fox on February 5 and the 10-part series ran through April 15.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch revealed on the company’s investor earnings call that it had begun preparing a second series for another midseason launch.

Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, Lego Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

Throughout the competition, Arnett, alongside expert judges, encourages the builders, introduces challenges and puts the creations to the test until one duo is crowned Lego Masters. No stranger to Lego, Arnett, who voices Lego Batman in The Lego Movie franchise, will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Originally created by Tuesday’s Child, Lego Masters first launched on the UK’s Channel 4 in 2017, when it quickly became the network’s highest-rated new series, nearly doubling its primetime average with young adults. Since then, Lego Masters has been renewed by Channel 4 and local versions of the format have begun launching around the world.

Most recently, Endemol Shine Australia produced a local version for Nine, which became an instant hit, averaging more than 2.0 million viewers, and ranked as the country’s No. 1 program among all key demos. Additionally, Endemol Shine Germany successfully produced the series for RTL.