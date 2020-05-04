Lego Group Adds Former Disney/ABC Executive Anne Sweeney To Its Board

Anne Sweeney, who had a long run at Disney and sits on Netflix’s board of directors, has joined the board of the Lego Group.

The company announced the addition Monday, saying Sweeney is replacing Kåre Schultz, CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

In addition to Lego and Netflix, Sweeney serves on the board of trustees of the Mayo Clinic. She is a Deans Distinguished Fellow at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education.

Before stepping down in 2015, Sweeney was co-chair of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney/ABC Television Group.

“Anne brings key strategic competencies within family ownership, entertainment and digitalisation with her from an impressive career,” Lego board chairman Thomas Kirk Kristiansen said. “I am looking very much forward to be working with Anne Sweeney on the board.”

Last month, Deadline broke the news of a five-year partnership between Lego and Universal for the development, production and theatrical distribution of films combining original ideas with Lego’s building blocks. A deal with Universal Music Group followed. Warner Bros. had hit paydirt a few years ago with The Lego Movie and other installments.

Lego has been boosting its Hollywood profile of late, building on decades of history as a licensee of major-studio properties from Star Wars to Harry Potter. Fox has recently gotten solid ratings from Lego Masters, a rookie unscripted series.