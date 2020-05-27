Wanda Sykes, Judd Apatow, Ray Romano, Carl Reiner Set For ‘Laughter In Lockdown’ Comedians Fundraiser

Wanda Sykes, Judd Apatow, Ray Romano, Roy Wood Jr., Carl Reiner, Craig Robinson, Dave Attell, Jeff Ross and Jim Norton are among the line-up of stars set for Laughter in Lockdown, a two-hour, one-night-only streaming event to benefit comedians and other comedy professionals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The stream will launch on Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 PT at nylaughs.org/lockdown. Proceeds will benefit struggling comedians and comedy club professionals as part of The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 initiative. The special will be posted on YouTube following the initial stream.

Hosted by Mo Amer of the Netflix special The Vagabond, Laughter in Lockdown will also include appearances and performances by Gary Gulman, Gina Yashere, Ian Edwards, Jon Fisch, Keith Robinson, Marina Franklin, Moody McCarthy, Pete Holmes, Robert Kelly, Ronny Chieng, Ted Greenberg, Sal Vulcano, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Hollingshead, among others. Special appearances are set for Starrkeisha’s Cheer Squad and Piff The Magic Dragon (America’s Got Talent).

The benefit is presented by NY Laughs, a volunteer organization that utilizes comedy as community outreach, and The Actors Fund. Exec producers are NY Laughs and Kristine Pregot.