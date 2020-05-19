‘Last Man Standing’ & ‘The Resident’ Renewed For 2020-2021 Season By Fox

Fox has officially renewed two more series for next season, flagship comedy Last Man Standing, headlined by Tim Allen, and medical drama The Resident, starring Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp. Both come from 20th Century Fox TV and both had been a lock to come back.

The pickups leave freshmen Prodigal Son and Outmatched as the only remaining Fox scripted series yet to hear their fate. As we reported, drama Prodigal Son’s renewal is being finalized while comedy Outmatched is not expected to continue.

Last Man Standing and The Resident will join the rest of Fox’s returning live-action series on the bench of midseason. Because of the uncertainty surrounding the timing of Hollywood’s production reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fox’s fall schedule only features scripted series that are either already in the can or are animated, as animation has not been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

This will be Last Man Standing‘s third season on Fox, which resurrected the sitcom a year after its cancelation by ABC, and ninth overall. The Resident will be heading into its fourth season. Both shows’ most recent seasons were cut short by the health crisis.

Last Man Standing‘ averages more than 8 million multi-platform viewers, and is Fox’s most-watched comedy. The series ranks among the season’s Top 10 comedies among all key demos, including Adults 18-49, Adults 18-34, Adults 25-54 and Teens.

The Resident averages nearly 10 million multi-platform viewers, and ranks among the season’s Top 10 broadcast dramas among Adults 18-34.

“The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” said Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn. “We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”

Last Man Standing stars Allen as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu and Hector Elizondo.

Created by Jack Burditt, Last Man Standing is executive produced by Kevin Abbott, who serves as showrunner, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers.

The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. The series stars Czuchry, VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut.

The Resident‘s executive producers include showrunner Todd Harthan, co-creator Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Elizabeth Klaviter.