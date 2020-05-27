Hollywood & Broadway Remember Larry Kramer: Says Elton John, “We Have Lost A Giant Of A Man”

Refresh for updates Lin-Manuel Miranda, Benj Pasek, Rob Reiner and other figures of Hollywood and Broadway paid tribute today to Larry Kramer, the Normal Heart playwright and AIDS activist who died this morning of pneumonia in Manhattan.
“A man who never let comfort get in the way of progress,” tweeted Dear Evan Hansen and Smash composer Benj Pasek. Wrote Miranda, “Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life. Thank you, Larry Kramer.”
Here is a sampling of the voices speaking out for Larry Kramer today. Check back for updates…
Larry Kramer’s passing is the saddest news. We have lost a giant of a man who stood up for gay rights like a warrior. His anger was needed at a time when gay men’s deaths to AIDS were being ignored by the American government: a tragedy that made the Gay Men’s Health Crisis and ACT UP movements so vital. He never stopped shouting about the injustices against us. His voice was the loudest and the most effective. Larry Kramer captured the outrage and spirit of these turbulent times in his brilliant play “The Normal Heart” along with his many other writings. I was proud to know him and his legacy must be maintained. My heart goes out to his beloved husband David Webster. Love, Elton @ejaf #RIP
