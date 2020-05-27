Hollywood & Broadway Remember Larry Kramer: Says Elton John, “We Have Lost A Giant Of A Man”

Refresh for updates Lin-Manuel Miranda, Benj Pasek, Rob Reiner and other figures of Hollywood and Broadway paid tribute today to Larry Kramer, the Normal Heart playwright and AIDS activist who died this morning of pneumonia in Manhattan.

“A man who never let comfort get in the way of progress,” tweeted Dear Evan Hansen and Smash composer Benj Pasek. Wrote Miranda, “Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life. Thank you, Larry Kramer.”

Larry Kramer was an American original who got loud, acted up, and saved many LGBTQ lives. His unrelenting efforts won’t be forgotten and should be held up as an example of a timeless truth: “the one thing that doesn’t abide by majority rule is a person’s conscience.” — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 27, 2020

Thank you for fighting for us, thank you for pointing out our community’s willful ignorance when we did not want to hear it, thank you for speaking out alone when you had to, thank you for caring so much, thank you for saving us. Silence = Death. RIP Larry Kramer. https://t.co/mQ2PLGddTB — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 27, 2020

Playwright Larry Kramer was a hero to many and an inspiration to generations of artists and activists. The author of "The Normal Heart" was honored with the 2013 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. pic.twitter.com/O3wGVbddLc — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) May 27, 2020

He fought so hard for us. Our community owes him everything. Rest in peace, Larry. You deserve peace. You’re Saint Larry to me. (3/3) — Gideon Glick (@gidglick) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer was a superhero. A man who never let comfort get in the way of progress. An outspoken advocate, saving countless lives, he led a community to stand up and demand recognition/to be acknowledged as human. Let us keep raising hell against all injustices in his honor. — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) May 27, 2020

invincible – #heartbreaking – American hero Larry Kramer, Playwright and Outspoken AIDS Activist, Dies at 84 https://t.co/bYPqzRgBYH — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer, Author and Outspoken AIDS Activist, Dies at 84. gratitude to you Larry and rest in power. God bless all the people who’s lives you have changed with your fierce and powerful voice inspiring artists like Ellen barkin who loved you so much. https://t.co/W24GkVTSP6 — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) May 27, 2020

Sad to hear of Larry Kramer’s passing. We shared the stage in Lance Black’s play, “8” which highlighted our fight for marriage equality. He was a fierce advocate for gay rights. He and his passionate voice will be missed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 27, 2020

Rest in power to an icon and true fighter until the very end. We thank you, Larry Kramer. https://t.co/arggtehkYx — Janet Mock (@janetmock) May 27, 2020

We have lost a great man. Larry Kramer was a magnificent force whose intellect, heart & outrage awakened the nation to the horrors & losses of AIDS, the need for treatment & the inexcusable apathy of the Reagan WH. Love to David Webster, his husband💔 https://t.co/tuegZYPcEF — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 27, 2020

Reading The Normal Heart as a kid changed my life and I was completely overwhelmed when I first met its author during its 2011 Broadway run. Devastated to learn of Larry Kramer’s passing and holding all his loved ones in my heart. Rest in power. https://t.co/R22u5rRCIq — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 27, 2020

very sad to hear of Larry Kramer's passing. I read The Normal Heart in college and it was the first time I realized that amazing art can really change things. Incredible writer, incredible activist, devastating loss. — Kate Willett (@katewillett) May 27, 2020

SAG-AFTRA celebrates Tony Award-winning playwright, icon and activist Larry Kramer. We thank you for being a fierce advocate for equality and trailblazing the fight against HIV/AIDs. #TrueHerohttps://t.co/fam916ICeL — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer’s white hot rage is what we need right now. — Liz Garbus (@lizgarbus) May 27, 2020

I am so proud to be colleagues of Ryan Murphy @MrRPMurphy and Jason Blum @jason_blum who brought Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart to the screen and world. Art lives on. pic.twitter.com/1YiVdXiqDR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer knew injustice when he saw it. His activism not only raised awareness of the AIDS crisis, it saved millions of lives. I was proud to stand with him time and again and I know that I join so many in mourning his passing. NYC has lost a giant.https://t.co/1FAZiCcfVj — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 27, 2020