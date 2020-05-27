Click to Skip Ad
Larry Kramer Dies: ‘The Normal Heart’ Playwright, AIDS Activist Was 84

Larry Kramer, the playwright whose righteous fury over a lackluster governmental – and societal – response to the early AIDS crisis fueled his groundbreaking 1985 play The Normal Heart and an activism that led in the 1980s to both the Gay Men’s Health Crisis and Act Up, died of pneumonia Wednesday in Manhattan. He was 84.

His death was announced to The New York Times by his husband David Webster. Kramer had lived for decades with H.I.V. and underwent a liver transplant due to liver disease.

