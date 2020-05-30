LAPD Makes More Than 500 Arrests In Friday Street Protests, Mayor Garcetti Calls It “A Painful Night”

Street protests in downtown Los Angeles Friday night resulted in the arrest of more than 500 people, as police battled to clear the streets after a night of violence that saw at least two LAPD vehicles set on fire.

Protesters physically battled police, smashed windows, looted and set items on fire during the confrontation, which lasted until the early morning hours on Saturday. An unlawfu assembly order was issued at 9:30 PM on Friday for all of downtown.

Four LAPD members were injured on the night, and many retail stores were vandalized and looted.

“I think when we hit daylight we will see the destruction. We lost at least two police vehicles to fire,” said LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Arcos.