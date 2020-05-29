LAPD Chief Issues YouTube Vid Supporting Peaceful Protests In George Floyd Case

A second night of protests has erupted in Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis African American man who died in a confrontation with police.

The group, smaller than Wednesday’s gathering that blocked traffic on the 101 Freeway, gathered outside Los Angeles Police headquarters around 5 PM. The crowd was angry but peaceful, and were reduced to shouting expletives at police gathered outside the building and at California Highway Patrol cruisers driving down the street.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore posted a YouTube video saying the department would do “everything possible” to accommodate peaceful protests.

“Street demonstrations are and should be occurring across this country and in this city to bring voices to injustices,” Moore said. “It is part of the very democracy of what makes this country great.”

Also on Thursday, a protest by Black Lives Matter, the organizers of Wednesday’s 101 Freeway block, marched from the Santa Monica Police Department headquarters to the Venice Beach substation.

“Wear black and orange and come in peace,” a social media post read on the march. “Bring masks, signs, a megaphone and anything else to raise the level of awareness.”

The protests join those in other cities that decry the death of Floyd, who was captured on video begging for his life as a police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on his neck, ignoring his cries of “I can’t breathe.” The four policemen in that confrontation were fired Tuesday by Minneapolis authorities and are under investigation by state and federal agencies for possible criminal charges.