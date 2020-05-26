Scott Derrickson Set To Direct ‘Labyrinth’ Sequel For TriStar Pictures; Maggie Levin To Write Script

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Derrickson, who passed on reprising as director on Dr. Strange 2 over creative differences, has found a new fantasy franchise to take on. He has been set by TriStar Pictures to direct the sequel to Jim Henson’s Labyrinth. Maggie Levin, who wrote and directed Into the Dark, and My Valentine for Hulu, will write the script.

The 1986 original starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly and has maintained a cult status for over three decades, leading to tie-in novels and comic books, video games, perennial screenings and even an annual fan masquerade ball, which is considered one the largest in the world.

Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company is producing. Brian Henson is executive producing. Derrickson is executive producing with his frequent collaborator, C. Robert Cargill. Blanca Lisa, vice president of feature film production, is shepherding the project for The Jim Henson Company.

Caellum Allen is supervising with Nicole Brown on behalf of TriStar Pictures.

Derrickson is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham. Levin is repped by WME, Brillstein and Gang Tyre. Cargill is repped by Brillstein.