ABC Game Shows Top Thursday Ratings; ‘Labor Of Love’ Sees Gains

ABC’s trio of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth swept their respective time slots Thursday in primetime, giving the network the nightly victory in both the adults 18-49 demograpic and total viewers.

Millionaire (0.9 adults 18-49 rating, 6.07 million viewers) grew a tenth and gained in viewers compared with a week ago, while the second weeks of Holey Moley (0.8, 4.03M) and To Tell the Truth (0.7, 3.66M) maintained their numbers week over week, per Nielsen fast affiliate data.

Fox aired originals of its Gogglebox-inspired Celebrity Watch Party (0.3, 1.58M), which was even with a week ago but off a tenth from its debut. In its second week, the Kristin Davis-hosted looking-for-love competition Labor of Love (0.3, 1.13M) bounced up in both metrics.

NBC countered with originals of Council of Dads (0.4, 2.74M), back after a week off and even with its last fresh episode; and Blindspot (0.3, 1.82M), also back and also steady. CBS’ originals included departing comedies Man With a Plan (0.6, 5.01M), even with a week ago, and Broke (0.6, 4.47M), up a tenth.

The CW aired the second episode of the new season of Burden of Proof (0.1, 550,000) followed by a fresh In the Dark (0.1, 450K), both steady in the demo.