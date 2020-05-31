LA Mayor Requests Help From National Guard Amid Protests Over George Floyd Killing

As protests, looting and violence spread across Los Angeles Saturday evening, Mayor Eric Garcetti asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to mobilize the National Guard to help restore order amid unrest over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At 8:29 p.m. PT, Garcetti posted a statement on Twitter, writing: “The California National Guard is being deployed to Los Angeles overnight to support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city.”

The California National Guard is being deployed to Los Angeles overnight to support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 31, 2020

News of the National Guard being deployed came after the city of L.A. imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. requiring residents across the city to stay in their homes.

Garcetti announced the curfew after protesters clashed with officers outside the popular Farmer’s Market near the Grove. Police formed a skirmish line along Third Street near Fairfax Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. as thousands of demonstrators took over the intersection of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue, shutting down traffic in the heavily traveled area.

The crowd continued to grow as the hours passed and fires could be seen burning around the Grove.

There was also unrest in nearby Pan Pacific Park and other parts of the city.

In downtown L.A., looting was reported this evening at a Walgreens store at 4th and Hill streets.

The neighboring cities of West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Pasadena also imposed curfews as protests broke out in those communities.