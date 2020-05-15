Los Angeles County Fair Is Canceled For First Time Since World War II By Pandemic Concerns

Another major event has fallen to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the 2020 L.A. County Fair announced today it was canceling the event for the first time since World War II.

Set for Sept. 4-27 at the Pomona Fairplex, the event ‘offers music, rides, food and showcases California’s agricultural community. Such acts as Pitbull, Chicago and Juanes played the fair last year.

2019 Los Angeles County Fair Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“My heart is heavy, for our guests who come out to make memories, our vendors who rely on the fair circuit for their income and our employees who work so hard all year long to create this special event,” Fairplex

President/CEO Miguel Santana said in a statement. “The L.A. County Fair is an iconic event that celebrate the best of Southern California. It is beloved by many. But we had to take into consideration the health and safety of

everyone.”

The fair will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022. The event started in 1922 and was canceled for World War II from 1942-1947. The fair also closed for one day on Sept. 11, 2001, following that day’s terrorist attacks.

The fair typically attracts more than one million visitors during its 19-day run, and organizers said it has an economic impact of roughly $328 million for the county. The L.A. County Fair is one of the largest county fairs in the US.

“Like many of you, I grew up eagerly anticipating each year’s opening of the L.A. County Fair, and I cherish my family memories of this special yearly event,” County Supervisor Hilda Solis said. “Unfortunately, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the L.A. County Fair due to our current public health crisis. We must make these short-term sacrifices to preserve the health of the people we love. We do this to protect our communities. I am certain that once we get through this challenging time, we will come back stronger and even more appreciative of the things we love and

hold dear.”

2019 Los Angeles County Fair Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Beyond entertainment, the event is known for petting zoos and competitions for amateur canners and home vegetable growers.

The Fair is operated by the Los Angeles County Fair Association, a not-for-profit 501 (c) 3 corporation.