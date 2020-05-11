L.A. County Coronavirus Update: Many Reopened Businesses Did Not Adhere to Guidelines, Says Official

Over the weekend, Los Angeles County health department inspectors went out to check compliance at newly-reopened businesses, specifically florists gearing up for Mother’s Day.

While some of those reopened businesses did comply with health department requirements, some did not, according to Director of L.A. County Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

“We did see many vendors that allowed customers into stores,” said Ferrer on Monday, “not following the physical distancing measures and not requiring customers to wear cloth face coverings.”

“Of the 410 businesses observed over the weekend,” she said, “162 were in violation of the health officer order, and our inspectors had to require some businesses to close since they were not able to come into compliance.”

Confusion over the requirements for businesses to reopen may have contributed to the high number of violations. One reporter noted that flower shops had to get up and running very quickly for the holiday. She also said that literature with guidelines was not available in many languages.

To that Dr. Ferrer said that her department is “working, as always, to make sure our information is posted and it’s in multiple languages.” The County Department of Public Health, according to the director, is working with other departments to further those efforts.

“It was a very mixed bag when we went out this weekend,” she said. “I will note that we only had to close a few places, because with good information…most people were able to come into compliance, and to come into compliance fairly quickly.”

But, warned the director, “Do not open until you’re in compliance with the directives.”

“Businesses,” she said, “must post a completed checklist in a public place before they open so that their customers and their employees can be sure that this is a place that is able to provide the required protections.”

Regarding other openings over the weekend, the director noted “larger, but manageable crowds on our trails.” She said golf courses saw smaller crowds than usual, given that it was Mother’s Day weekend.

When asked specifically whether L.A. County beaches will reopen this Wednesday, Ferrer said that the county is working on a plan and hopes to reopen them this week. She was not more specific about exact timing.

“It will be with a lot of restrictions in place, so there won’t be overcrowding” she said. “It’ll be for active recreation only.”

As she does every weekday, Dr. Ferrer updated the county’s COVID-related stats. She reported 39 new deaths related to the virus, bringing L.A. to a total of 1,569 total deaths.

The county saw 591 new cases as of Monday, Dr. Ferrer said, bringing the total number of residents who have tested positive to 32,258.