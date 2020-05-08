L.A. County Coronavirus Update: L.A. Beaches Will Likely Reopen Next Friday

Three days after the beaches of intransigent cities such as Huntington Beach and Dana Point were reopened, there was a glimmer of hope for L.A. County residents, whose sand has been closed since March 27.

Asked at her daily COVID press conference about the possibility the beach ban could be lifted next Friday, Director of the County Department of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer said,” We’re going to pay attention to how you all do this weekend.”

“If things go well,” the director ventured, “next week we’d like to come back with some additional lifting of restrictions.”

More specifically, Ferrer said, “We’re looking forward to hopefully getting there by next week.”

Many long-closed L.A. County hiking trails are being reopened on Saturday.

Ferrer reminded, however, there is a new normal: “You do need to stay six feet apart, and you do need to have a cloth face covering.”

One of the most popular routes among industry types, however, will remain shuttered.

On Wednesday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the usual crowds will not be able to descend on Runyon Canyon. It will remain closed.

The news was better for fans of Griffith Park trails. LA Councilmember David Ryu, who represents Griffith Park, announced yesterday that routes there would be open.

Finally, as she does every day, Dr. Ferrer updated the countywide coronavirus stats. She said as of Friday there were 51 new deaths. New cases stand at 883, with 30,296 total cases.