L.A. County Coronavirus Update: Supervisor Janice Hahn Asks Governor Gavin Newsom To Allow Smaller Retail To Reopen

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, on Thursday, wrote a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to allow smaller retail businesses statewide to reopen under the same health protocols that “essential” retail businesses — such as Target, Home Depot and CostCo — have been allowed to operate under.

I just wrote to Gov. @GavinNewsom proposing that he amend CA's health order to let all retailers re-open with limited capacity, mask requirements, and physical distancing. This is an important step we can take now to shore up our economy by keeping our small businesses alive. pic.twitter.com/pnmya71kUH — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) May 21, 2020

Hahn said that decisions that seemed necessary as the virus spread have created “winners and losers,” widely impacting smaller retailers. “This needs to change,” said the Supervisor.

Her letter continued as follows:

“Retailers across my district that have been deemed “non-essential” have been baffled that they have only been permitted to reopen for curbside pickup while “essential” businesses like Target and Walmart have been fully operational with in-store shopping. Many of these small businesses are not set up for online orders and curbside pickup has not been a good fit for them. They want to reopen for in-store shopping in a way that protects the health of their employees and customers, and I have heard from nearly all of the 27 cities that I represent about ways to support them in doing this.”

She proposed updating the state’s public health order to immediately allow all retailers to open with limited customer capacity, a face covering or mask requirement for employees and customers and physical distancing.

“If these measures are working to keep essential retail businesses like Target, Home Depot, and Costco open and safe, they can certainly be applied to all retailers,” maintained Hahn.

She said that these moves are necessary as retail reopens and officials are “balancing the economic needs of our state’s businesses with the stark reality that the virus is still with us.”