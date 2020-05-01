Kulmeet Makkar Dies: Producers Guild Of India CEO Was 60

Kulmeet Makkar, the CEO of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, has died at the age of 60.

The Guild posted a statement on its social media feeds confirming the news.

“Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. His passion, integrity, resourcefulness and commitment were only matched by his deep empathy and unique ability to find a way through the toughest situation,” the org wrote.

“Today we have lost someone who has played an integral role – always unassumingly and behind the scenes – to nurture and grow the Indian film and television industry,” it continued. “Our dearest Kulmeet, you will always be missed. Your legacy will live on.”

Makkar served as the Guild’s head since 2010. One of his most recent endeavors was to help set up the Producers Guild of India Relief Fund to help prop up the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, which Netflix donated $1M to.

According to multiple local reports, he died of a heart attack in Dharamshala.

Ashoke Pandit, the president of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, and filmmakers Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar were among those to take to Twitter to express their grief over the news.

Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet.

Heartfelt condolences to d family.

ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zEFPAGN07m — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2020

Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India….relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement… you left us too soon…We will miss you and always Remember you fondly…. Rest in peace my friend… pic.twitter.com/GUcapyjfMo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 1, 2020

Seems like every day we’re waking up to losing someone we knew and someone who cared deeply about Indian film. RIP #KulmeetMakkar.. your work as the CEO of Film & Television Producers Guild of India will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/jRWNHIwBL7 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 1, 2020

It’s been a tough week for the Indian industry, following the deaths of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.