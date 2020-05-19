‘Very Cavallari’ Ends After Three Seasons on E!

Kristin Cavallari is ending her E! reality show Very Cavallari after three seasons. The reality star announced Tuesday on Instagram that she has decided not to continue with the show.

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari.’ I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

E! confirmed to Deadline that the show is not moving forward.

The move comes after Cavallari and Jay Cutler filed for divorce in April.

Very Cavallari took an exclusive look inside the life of the celebrity, businesswoman, wife and mother. The show focused on Cavallari’s company Uncommon James, but also followed the ups and downs of her marriage. Per the show’s logline: In season 3, Jay takes on more duties at home, supporting Kristin as she opens her second Uncommon James store and launches herself into a full-blown business mogul – but success in the spotlight comes at a cost for Kristin and those around her. Friendships are challenged in unexpected ways, as Kristin and Jay redefine their inner-circle of friends, their marriage and the roots of happiness.

Cavallari became known on MTV’s reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, then went on to narrate and star in the final two season of The Hills. She also has hosted and has been a contributor on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet.

Very Cavallari was produced by Critical Content with Jenny Daly, Rob Lobl, Kristin Cavallari, Robert Sizemore, and Ben DeNoble serving as Executive Producers.