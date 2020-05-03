‘Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together’ Brings Remote Honors – And Yes, The Green Slime

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together was a remote celebration this year, owing to the current circumstances. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any of the trademark slime.
Hosted by Victoria Justice (Victorious), the show brought a taste of the traditional green goo to some of its featured stars, all while revealing kids’ favorite tv shows, movies, and games.
The show made a $1 Million donation to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also had some star power, as LeBron James received Nickelodeon’s 2020 Generation Change Award, in honor of his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education. There was also a special appearance from the cast members of Avengers: Endgame (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner).
Related Story
Nickelodeon EVP Sharon Cohen Exits, On-The-Ground & Live Events Divisions Impacted In ViacomCBS Layoffs
There were also celebrity appearances from Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, JoJo Siwa, David Dobrik, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf, cast members of Stranger Things (Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink), and the cast of Henry Danger (Jace Norman, Riele Downs, Sean Ryan Fox, Cooper Barnes, Ella Anderson, and Michael D. Cohen).
Recording artist and actor Asher Angel performed his single All Day.
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together winners:
TELEVISION:
- FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Henry Danger
- FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Stranger Things
- FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent
- FAVORITE TV HOST
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
- FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
SpongeBob SquarePants
- FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
- FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
FILM:
- FAVORITE MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame
- FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)
- FAVORITE SUPERHERO
Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)
- FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Frozen 2
- FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
- FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
MUSIC:
- FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
- FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Shawn Mendes
- FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
- FAVORITE SONG
“bad guy”- Billie Eilish
- FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST
Lil Nas X
- FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Taylor Swift (North America)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
- FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
David Dobrik
- FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Annie LeBlanc
- FAVORITE GAMER
SSSniperWolf
- FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Minecraft
- FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
JoJo Siwa
- FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Alex Morgan
- FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
- LeBron James
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.