‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’: Raymond Lee & Brian Howe Join Series Regular Cast Of AMC Series

Raymond Lee (Here and Now) and Brian Howe (The Newsroom) are set as series regulars opposite Eric Petersen and Annie Murphy in AMC’s dark comedy series Kevin Can F*** Himself, from Valerie Armstrong, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack and AMC Studios.

Created and executive produced by Armstrong, Kevin Can F*** Himself probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife (Murphy). It looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines, and takes the lead in her own life.

Lee will play Sam Beverly, strong, cool and handsome with a ‘Brooklyn Hipster-lite’ vibe, he is a recent returnee to Worcester where he has opened an upscale diner (think Jones on Third). We get the feeling Sam and Allison have a history.

Howe will portray Pete McRoberts, 65, grizzled, he is Kevin’s dad, formerly in the seminary, now he’s usually seen “sitting in a comfy chair that long ago formed to his particular shape.” One of the guys, happy, with a somewhat chauvinistic sense of humor, Pete, like his son, has never grown up.

They also join previously cast Mary Hollis Inboden and Alex Bonifer.

Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jones and McCormack executive produce through Le Train Train.

Lee’s series regular roles include include Alan Ball’s HBO series, Here and Now. He’ll be seen in a recurring role on the upcoming HBO Max series Made for Love, and recently recurred on Fox’s Prodigal Son. He will be next seen in the Paramount feature film Top Gun: Maverick opposite Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly. He is repped by Velocity Entertainment Partners and CAA.

Howe has recurred on The Newsroom, Superstore, Masters of Sex, Nikita, Justified, HBO’s Vice Principals and Westworld, and most recently as Nick Porter on Chicago Fire. His film credits include Catch Me If You Can with Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, Gran Torino with Clint Eastwood, The Pursuit of Happyness with Will Smith, Déjà Vu with Denzel Washington, RV with Robin Williams and Evan Almighty with Steve Carell. Howe is repped by The Kohner Agency and Industry Entertainment.