Kellyanne Conway Equates Standing In Line To Vote With Standing In Line to Buy A Cupcake

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House.

In a conversation with reporters on Wednesday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway defended President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on mail-in voting.

She did so by likening the task of standing in line at a cupcake shop to waiting in line to vote at the polls.

“People very proudly show up and go to the polls,” Conway said on the White House lawn. “They really are…I mean they wait in line at Georgetown Cupcake for an hour to get a cupcake. So I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.”

Trump himself voted by mail in the last election. White House Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany has voted by mail 11 times in the past 10 years.

See Conway’s comments to the press below.

For the uninitiated, the New York Times has said Georgetown Cupcakes’ goodies “beat Magnolia Bakery’s by miles and miles.” And the line there has become so notorious that the Washington Post sent a reporter out to investigate.

But some, like Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin’s Second District point out that Georgetown Cupcakes are only available for take out or via delivery right now. There is no waiting in line.

“So if that’s your arbitrary standard Kellyanne,” reasoned Pocan, “I think it’s time that our country has national vote-by-mail.”

To be clear, Georgetown Cupcakes in D.C. right now is delivery only. So if that's your arbitrary standard Kellyanne, I think it's time that our country has national vote-by-mail. https://t.co/AyNttIxJTC — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) May 27, 2020