‘Katy Keene’: The CW Weighs Second Season, Will Make Renewal Decision After More Streaming Numbers Come In

The CW is set to make a decision on the future on Katy Keene “in a few weeks” and the network hopes that more streaming numbers will make up for “soft” linear ratings.

The network will take into account streaming figures for the show, which will have all episodes stacked on The CW’s digital platform and will launch on HBO Max at the end of the month, before making a renewal decision.

The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz added that it had extended the options on the cast ahead of a decision.

‘Arrow’ & ‘The 100’ Spinoffs “Very Much Alive” At The CW

Speaking on a call to discuss the network’s fall and 2021 schedule, he said that he was pleased with the creative of the show. “The linear ratings have been soft but we have seen some good streaming viewership,” he added. “We’ll make a decision in a few weeks.”

Katy Keene launched on The CW on February 6. The Riverdale spinoff, which is headlined by Lucy Hale, was handed an additional 13 scripts in January.

A second season of the show, which is based on the Archie Comics characters, was / is considered likely given that it comes from A-list creative auspices, Greg Berlanti and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and is fronted by a well-known CW star in Hale.

The CW Plots ‘Superman’ & ‘Batwoman’ Crossover In 2021

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. Cast also includes Lucien Laviscount, Camille Hyde, Katherine LaNasa and Zane Holtz.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Berlanti, Aguirre-Sacasa, Grassi, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater executive produce.

‘The Lost Boys’: The CW Boss On “Passion” Project’s Fate After New Pilot Was Rolled

Ad Climate Has “Settled Down”, CW Sales Chief Rob Tuck Says: “The Business Is Starting To Get Back On Its Feet”