Facebook Debuts Justin & Hailey Bieber Doc Series ‘The Biebers on Watch’

Justin Bieber is rolling from one digital service to another with his latest documentary series.

The popstar and his wife Hailey Bieber are to star in The Biebers on Watch for . The 12-part series, which launches today, will follow the pair as they open up their home and marriage in a series of intimate conversations and activities with famous friends and family.

This comes after Justin Bieber: Seasons, which launched in January, became YouTube Originals most watched debut episode ever on the platform.

The Biebers on Watch will be filmed on go-pros positioned around their Toronto home, and features self-shot segments, where fans will get a glimpse into the day-to-day lives and relationship of the couple.

Three episodes of the show will be available weekly on Facebook Watch, including a Facebook Live episode.

In the first episode, the couple head out to the lake and get candid about the highs and lows of their relationship, breakup and marriage.

Justin Bieber has amassed over 50B streams across different platforms over the course of his 11-year career and his 2015 album Purpose has sold over 21M copies.

His wife Hailey is a model, who has been photographed for American Vogue, W Magazine, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld, and walked for Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott, Tory Burch and Matty Bovan. She has also hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards, iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards and Drop The Mic.