‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Director’s Cut Of DC Pic Headed To HBO Max In 2021

It’s happening. Zack Snyder’s cut of his 2017 movie Justice League finally will see the light of day next year on HBO Max. Snyder made the announcement today at the end of a Vero Watch Party for his 2013 Superman movie Man of Steel alongside his wife, producer Deborah Snyder, and Superman himself, Henry Cavill.

The movie about the team-up of DC superheroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg was long hoped to be reach the Avengers apex for Warner Bros. DC, but the pic was a letdown, both from a financial standpoint (Justice League made less than Snyder’s Batman v. Superman, $657.9M WW to BvS’ $873.6M WW) and in regard to its fanboy reception. Snyder had to step away from filming Justice League due to a personal tragedy, and Joss Whedon stepped in to do reshoots and handle post.

Reports seeped online that Snyder’s cut was darker and better before he left the project. Fans, as well as Justice League stars Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot began calling for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut in November, and that hashtag reached a fever pitch in recent days with Aquaman star Jason Momoa yelling online, “Release the F***king Snyder Cut.”

We hear that the director is polishing up the print, hence the 2021 release date on the new Warner Bros. streaming service, which debuts next week May 27.

Warner Bros. has Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 scheduled for theatrical release on August 14. Warner Bros.’ DC movies outside of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy have grossed more than $5.1 billion worldwide from BvS, Justice League, Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.