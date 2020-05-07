‘Just Beyond’: Disney+ Orders Series Based On BOOM! Studios Comic From Seth Grahame-Smith & 20th TV

Disney+ has given an eight-episode series order to Just Beyond, a horror/comedy anthology from writer Seth Grahame-Smith and 20th Century Fox Television, part of Disney TV Studios. It is based on the bestselling BOOM! Studios graphic novel series from iconic children’s writer R.L. Stine (Goosebumps).

A writers room is being assembled and the series is expected to come to Disney+ in the fall of 2021.

Just Beyond was created by Grahame-Smith, author of the bestselling novels Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and screenwriter of Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows, The Lego Batman Movie and The Saint for director Dexter Fletcher and star Chris Pine.

“I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents,” said Grahame-Smith. “I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them.”

Just Beyond is produced by 20TH Century Fox Television. Grahame-Smith will serve as writer and executive producer alongside David Katzenberg through their KatzSmith Productions banner, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie. R.L. Stine is attached as co-executive producer.

“Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” said author R.L. Stine. “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I’m thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I’m so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”

This marks the third series greenlight from Disney+ for sibling 20th TV, following Love, Victor, which eventually migrated to Hulu, and the upcoming Turner & Hooch reboot. The studio has a number of series in the works earmarked for the digital platform, including a Doogie Howser female-led reboot, Doogie Kealoha, M.D.

The project stems from BOOM! Studios’ multi-year first-look deal at 20th TV inked in 2014. The comic book publisher recently entered a first-look TV deal with Netflix; its first-look feature deal at 20th Century Studios runs until Jan 2021. BOOM! Studios is repped by UTA and Matt Saver. KatzSmith is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.