Julie Fontaine Exits Her Communications Post At Netflix

Julie Fontaine, who joined Netflix in 2017, has decided to depart the company. She will be leaving as of the end of May.

Fontaine began at Netflix as VP of film publicity and worked on all aspects of the streamer’s presentations. No reason has been given for the departure.

In her time at Netflix, Fontaine worked on the publicity campaigns for the Oscar-winning Roma and Best Picture nominees Marriage Story, The Irishman. Bird Box, Extraction, and Murder Mystery.

Fontaine was formerly at Lionsgate, where she served as executive VP of theatrical publicity..She also worked as VP of domestic publicity at Walt Disney Studios and for Miramax and Cowboy Pictures.

Variety broke the story.