Judy Greer Boards Universal’s Rachel Morrison Boxing Drama ‘Flint Strong’

EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer has joined the cast of Universal Pictures’ Flint Strong, in what we hear is a key role.

Rachel Morrison, who made history as the first female DP to be nominated for an Oscar on Mudbound and was also the cinematographer on the $1.3 billion grossing three-time Oscar winner Black Panther, is making her feature directorial debut on Flint Strong. Oscar winner Barry Jenkins wrote the script adapted from the 2015 boxing documentary T-REX made by Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper.

The documentary T-REX follows 17-year-old Claressa “T-REX” Shields, a Flint Michigan native whose dreams of becoming the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in Boxing are realized at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Universal acquired Shields’ life rights and rights to the documentary in 2016. Greer joins Ryan Destiny (Fox’s Star and Freeform’s grown-ish) who is starring as Claressa “T-REX” Shields, and Ice Cube who is playing her coach Jason Crutchfield.

Three-time Oscar nominee Michael De Luca (Captain Phillips, The Social Network, Moneyball) will produce via his Michael De Luca Productions alongside Jenkins and De Luca Productions’ Elishia Holmes. Canepari, Cooper and Sue Jaye Johnson will executive produce. Universal’s SEVP of Production Erik Baiers and Creative Executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project for the studio.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, cameras were rolling on Flint Strong in Toronto. Filming is expected to resume there once restrictions have been lifted, and crews can safely return.

Greer starred in the Universal 2018 blockbuster Halloween, and will reprise her role as Karen Strode opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the upcoming Universal/Miramax/Blumhouse sequel Halloween Kills. She also can be seen in the Showtime series Kidding, alongside Jim Carrey and Catherine Keener. Greer was nominated for a SAG ensemble award for her turn in Alexander Payne’s The Descendants. She recently starred in Buffaloed opposite Zoey Deutch and Jermaine Fowler, as well as Nick Hamm’s John DeLorean biopic Driven alongside Jason Sudeikis and Lee Pace which made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2018. Greer also starred in Richard Linklater’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette opposite Cate Blanchett.

For the past eleven years, Greer has voiced the role of Cheryl on the FXX Emmy-winning animated comedy Archer and also voices the lead role of Luna on the PBS kids show Let’s Go Luna. Previously, Greer starred in the FX comedy series Married opposite Nat Faxon and has recurred on Netflix’s Arrested Development, Hulu’s Casual, CBS’ Two and a Half Men and Showtime’s Masters of Sex.

Greer made her feature film directorial debut with A Happening of Monumental Proportions in 2017. Produced by Artists First and Depth of Field, the movie stars Common, Bradley Whiteford, Allison Janney, Jennifer Garner, Anders Holm, Katie Holmes, Rob Riggle and Storm Reid. The film premiered at the Bentonville Film Festival in May 2017 where it won the Audience Spotlight award.

In 2012, she made her Broadway debut opposite Katie Holmes in Dead Accounts and in 2014, released her first book, I Don’t Know What You Know Me From: Confessions of a Co-Star.

