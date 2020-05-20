Josh Berman Inks First-Look Deal With Turner Publishing’s Keylight Books To Develop Novels For TV

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Josh Berman has signed a first-look deal with Turner Publishing’s recently launched Keylight Books. Under the pact, Berman’s Sony Pictures TV-based Osprey Productions will have an exclusive window of all titles released under the Keylight Books imprint, which is specifically geared towards properties which translate into film and television.

Turner Publishing Company recently announced the launch of the new Keylight Books imprint with publisher Todd Bottorff. “Turner’s focus has always been to bring quality books to readers and to help our books and authors find as many new opportunities as possible—we think this new imprint and partnerships like the one with Josh Berman will help get these amazing stories out there in an even more meaningful way,” the company said in a statement.

Under the direction of Stephanie Beard, Executive Editor at Turner Publishing Company and in partnership with Carey Nelson Burch, Owner of My Own Shingle, Keylight Books will publish 12 new fiction titles annually with character-driven stories and compelling perspectives.

“Thrilled to be partnering with a publishing company focused on identifying commercial properties for the big and small screen,” said Berman. “As a writer and producer, I’m always looking for IP with engaging characters and narratives that strike an emotional chord. Keylight books shares my sensibility, and I can’t wait to start developing their books into compelling, popular TV shows.”

Berman currently has The Inheritance Games, a TV series based on Jennifer Lynn Barnes’ upcoming YA novel, set at Amazon. Berman also has The Gordita Chronicles, a coming-of-age kids and family comedy with Sony TV in the works at HBO Max, along with a modern adaptation of Turn of the Screw and Murder House Flip, a true-crime renovation series, both with Sony Pictures TV, set at Quibi. Berman created ABC’s Notorious and created and executive produced Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva.

