Longtime WME TV Lit Agent Jordan Cerf Joins Mosaic As Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran WME TV Lit Agent Jordan Cerf has joined Mosaic as a manager.

Cerf enters the premises with a long list of clients he’ll be managing, a list that includes multiple Emmy and WGA Award winners and nominees. That includes Oscar-nominated filmmaker Dee Rees (Mudbound) and Kevin Smith (Clerks), and showrunners who include Tim Kring (Heroes) Raven Metzner (Marvel’s Iron Fist), and Joe Tracz (Dash & Lilly), along with writers who include: Celine Geiger (Nancy Drew), Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer, Netflix’ Midnight Club), WGA nominee Cristine Chambers (Boardwalk Empire), Joey Falco (Charmed) and Pam Wechsler (Bull), among others.

Said Mosaic principal Jimmy Miller: “We have known and respected Jordan both personally and professionally for a long time and can’t wait to have such a skilled advocate of writers and directors join us. He’s going to fit perfectly into our culture.”

Cerf started his career 14 years ago in the mailroom at Endeavor, transitioning to WME in the 2009 merger. He worked on the desks of agents including WME partner and TV Department co-head Paul Haas, before being made an agent 10 years ago. While there have been recent cutback at the agency, I’m told persuasively this was Cerf’s choice, and his client list bears that out.