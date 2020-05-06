Jonathan Rhys Meyers Signs For Management With Artist International Group

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, a Golden Globe winner for his performance as Elvis Presley in the miniseries Elvis and nominated for The Tudors, has signed for management with Artist International Group. Meyers will next be seen starring in CJ Entertainment’s remake of Hide & Seek and as Sir James Brooke in director Michael Haussman’s historical feature Rajah.

Meyers most recently appeared in the fourth and fifth seasons 4 of Michael Hirst’s Emmy winning historical drama Vikings. Meyers also recently starred in director Harald Zwart’s German and English language WW2 feature, The 12th Man, and alongside James Caan and Rosanna Arquette in Amanda Sthers’ feature Holy Lands for Studio Canal.

Throughout his career, Meyers has worked with acclaimed directors such as Ang Lee, Oliver Stone, Woody Allen, JJ Abrams, Julie Taymor and Neil Jordan in films that include Ride With The Devil, Match Point, Mission: Impossible III and Bend It Like Beckham.

Founded by CEO David Unger, Artist International Group has offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris and Hong Kong with talent clients that include Michelle Yeoh, Anil Kapoor, Gong Li, Tom Welling, Patrick Bruel, and writer/director clients including Amanda Sthers, Tony Kaye, Michael Haussman, Francesco Carrozzini, and Roger Avary.

Meyers continues to be repped by attorney Peter Sample.