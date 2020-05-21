‘This Is Us’ Actor Jon Huertas Clarifies NBC Drama “Raring To Go” And Prepping To Return To Production In Fall Not January 2021

During Wednesday’s film and television industry Zoom roundtable with Governor Gavin Newsom, This Is Us actor Jon Huertas said that after talking to show creator Dan Fogelman, the NBC drama may not return to production until January 2021 in case of a second wave of COVID-19. People ran with this return date which made Huertas jump on social media to clarify his comments.

He wrote on Instagram: “#dontbelievethehype @nbcthisisus is prepping to begin shooting this fall! Our writers are already working and the only reason we’d delay until January is if a bad 2nd wave of #covid19 were to hit hard…safety of our cast & crew is very important to us. Don’t worry, #thisisus is raring to go!”

During the aforementioned roundtable, Huertas said: “Emotionally, of course, we all want to get back to work…but also, the actor is going to be the least protected person on set. We can’t film with PPE on.” Huertas said he had spoken to SAG-AFTRA and it is working on guidelines for how to return safely.

Huertas was upped to a series regular in Season 2 of This Is Us, which is now entering its fifth season.