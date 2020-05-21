John Malone Says COVID-19 Won’t Hurt Concerts, Formula One, Baseball Long-Term: “Human Beings Are Gregarious By Nature”

Live events like concerts, baseball games and car races will remain a healthy and viable business over the long term despite the 2020 impact of COVID-19, in the view of Liberty Media chairman John Malone.

“The thesis of live events is still a good one,” he said. “There will be a health solution here, not a structural solution, that will return these events. Human beings are gregarious by nature. Here in Florida, the bars are open and they’re pretty packed.”

The billionaire, long a top figure in media and investment circles, offered his insights Thursday during Liberty’s annual shareholder meeting, which was conducted virtually and streamed online. Liberty, a sprawling empire of assets organized into tracking stocks and multiple investment vehicles, has stakes in or owns outright the Formula One racing circuit, the Atlanta Braves baseball team and leading concert promoter Live Nation.

Businesses across many sectors — but especially in areas of entertainment involving large gatherings of people — have suffered major blows due to the pandemic. While many states have seen some businesses reopen and there is widespread optimism for the second half of the year, much of the societal and business landscape remains shrouded in uncertainty.

“Everybody’s been scrambling to improve their balance sheets so they don’t have liquidity problems,” Malone noted. Live Nation, he noted, raised $1.2 billion through the debt markets in recent weeks.

Gate receipts and merchandise won’t be essential, so even lower-capacity events or sports without fans would enable the business model to work on some level given revenue from TV and digital rights.

“Our original thesis of live events representing the best place to be on content, for TV or digital, remains intact,” Malone said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had this pandemic. I personally believe there will be a therapy or vaccine sooner rather than later that will get us back closer to normal.”

Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media and chairman of Live Nation said the question of consumer behavior as the pandemic passes is a “great unknown.” The company is adopting a “cautious attitude,” he said, but executives believe they can “build businesses that operate in a post-COVID world. … There will be ways to have live events. Will they be as scaled and profitable as historically? I think that remains to be seen.”

Less than 10% of Live Nation customers have asked for refunds for ticket purchases, Maffei noted, and few Braves ticketholders have bailed on the baseball season.

“There is demand for live events. The question will be what we can do in the world of vaccines and therapeutics and social distancing to make those work for everybody involved.”