John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ Headed To CBS All Access

ViacomCBS has struck a deal to acquire Some Good News, the digital series created and hosted by John Krasinski during the COVID-19 shutdown. Under terms of the deal, the web series will air on CBS All Access, with Krasinski aboard to executive produce. He will no longer host the show, however, according to press reports.

The series, created to spread some cheer amid the pandemic and the nation’s stay-at-home orders, won a Special Achievement Webby Award earlier this week.

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS-Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people!” Krasinski said in a statement to media outlets. “From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

Krasinski self-financed and launched the show March 30 on YouTube. Recording in front of a colourful ‘SGN’ sign – “my daughter’s made it,” he told debut guest Steve Carell – Krasinski informed viewers he was attempting to inject optimism into the current climate with a show dedicated entirely to positive news stories.

The initial series of shows ran for eight episodes. The final episode, which launched May 17, currently has 2.2 million views. Episode 7, which featured a cast reunion of sorts of The Office, currently has 11 million views.