John Krasinski Defends Selling ‘Some Good News’ YouTube Show To ViacomCBS

John Krasinski has spoken out against the social media complaints regarding his decision to sell the popular YouTube show Some Good News to ViacomCBS.

Speaking on former The Office co-star Rainn Wilson’s Instagram Live show, Hey There, Human, Krasinski said he never intended to continue the show beyond eight episodes. The director of A Quiet Place wound up doing 14 videos, drawing 2.7 million views on YouTube for last week’s final episode.

The show, started two months ago, has a million followers on Instagram and 2.58 million YouTube subscribers. It draws anywhere from 2 million to 17 million for each show.

Krasinski said it takes more work to produce the show than it seems.

“I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon, like ‘Jack Ryan.’ More than that, writing, directing and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends, was so much.”

He added, “I knew that it wouldn’t be sustainable with my prior commitments. I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever, but it wasn’t sustainable.”

Although he won’t be overseeing it as closely, Krasinski said spin will still be felt on the show.

ViacomCBS reportedly won a bidding war for the rights to the show, which Krasinski said provided him “emotional fulfillment” for himself and others.

“I’ve received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me,” he said. “That’s probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life.”